Man who stole $36 worth of beer, was shot by store owner, dies from injuries

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The man police said stole $36 worth of beer from a Polk County convenience store and was shot by the owner has died.
Rennie Defoe Jr. walked into a Shell gas station Tuesday night and walked out with three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer without paying.
Mehedeun Hasan, 22, who co-owns the gas station with his father, grabbed a 9mm handgun and walked out in order to confront Defoe, according to WFLA.
Defoe, 43, is seen in surveillance footage loading the beer into his car, then getting in and shutting the door. Hasan then arrives and appears to be pointing a gun.
Defoe was shot in the left arm and chest as he reversed to leave. He drove a short distance before crashing.
Hasan, who has no prior criminal history, was arrested. He was originally charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted second-degree murder. He is now charged with second-degree murder.
Defoe has 12 previous felony charges and nine previous misdemeanors, including firing a missile into a dwelling, battery, grand theft and grand larceny, according to WFLA. He was most recently released from prison June 12.
(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT | Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)
