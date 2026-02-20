Florida lawmakers advance plan to reduce property taxes on homesteaded homes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a measure that could eliminate certain property taxes.

The Florida House of Representatives approved a proposal Thursday that would eliminate non-school property taxes on homesteaded homes.

The measure seeks to reduce the tax burden on residents significantly but faces additional legislative hurdles before becoming law.

If the proposal receives final approval from the state Senate and Florida voters, the tax elimination would take effect in 2027.

The plan focuses specifically on property taxes used to fund municipal and county operations rather than those designated for local schools.

Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Speaker of the House, characterized the measure as a historic shift in tax policy. “This may well be the most aggressive legislation ever passed by a legislative chamber on property taxes in the history of the United States,” Perez said.

Supporters of the bill argue that the change is necessary to provide financial relief to Florida homeowners.

While supporters focus on potential savings, city and county leaders have raised concerns regarding municipal operations.

Local officials warned that the loss of tax revenue could significantly reduce funding for police, fire, and other essential public services.

They also indicated that municipalities might be forced to implement higher fees for residents to cover budget shortfalls.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, highlighted the potential burden on local governments and emergency response capabilities. “What this is is a cost shift, because our communities cannot tolerate and cannot exist without ample funding for police, fire, and emergency services,” Hunschofsky said.

Opposition to the measure centers on the belief that local safety services require a stable funding source.

The Florida Senate is currently working on its own version of the property tax proposal.

If the full legislature reaches an agreement and approves the measure, it will be placed on the ballot for the November election.

Approval by Florida voters is required before the tax changes can take effect.

