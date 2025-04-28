Local

Man found unresponsive in Orange County dies in hospital; investigation ongoing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released information on an investigation into the death of a man found unresponsive this morning.

Deputies found Patrick Doreus around the 12200 block of Fox Hound Lane at 9:20 am this morning with apparent signs of trauma.

Doreus was transported to the hospital, where he would later die of his injuries.

There is no more information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

