Man and woman on motorcycle killed after crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after two people were killed after an overnight crash in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on US-17 and Lake Winona Road.

Troopers say a pickup truck was trying to make a left turn onto US-17 when a motorcycle sped into it.

The two people on the bike, a 57-year-old man from Holly Hill and a 53-year-old woman from Jacksonville, died.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were not hurt.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

