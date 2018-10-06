  • Man, woman shot along Orange Blossom Trail, police say

    By: Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and woman were shot along Orange Blossom Trail early Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

    The man and woman, whom police have not identified, were shot around 2:30 a.m. before driving to a Wawa at the corner of West Colonial Drive to call for help, police said. 

    Their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. 

    Police are working to develop any suspect information. 

    No further details are available. 
     

