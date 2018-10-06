Man, woman shot along Orange Blossom Trail, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and woman were shot along Orange Blossom Trail early Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The man and woman, whom police have not identified, were shot around 2:30 a.m. before driving to a Wawa at the corner of West Colonial Drive to call for help, police said.
Their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.
Police are working to develop any suspect information.
No further details are available.
