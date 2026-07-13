Managed cloud environments demand new HA/DR strategies

Cloud migration has moved far beyond test environments and secondary workloads. Enterprises are now moving the databases behind payments, patient systems, factory operations, retail platforms and public services into managed cloud environments, where downtime is no longer just an IT problem. It is an operational event.

The global cloud database and DBaaS market is projected to reach $49.78 billion by 2030, but that growth has exposed a harder question: whether legacy SQL Server high availability and disaster recovery designs can keep pace with the move from on-premises infrastructure to managed database platforms.

Minesh Chande, a senior worldwide specialist solutions architect at Amazon Web Services and author of the IRJET paper “High Availability Redefined: Architecting Scalable and Resilient Systems with SQL Server and PostgreSQL,” has worked directly on that problem.

Minesh Chande Minesh Chande, a senior worldwide specialist solutions architect at Amazon Web Services.

To understand why enterprise high availability and disaster recovery planning needs a cloud-native rethink, Chande shared his perspective on what the next phase of resilient database migration requires.

Downtime has become a business continuity problem

“When a database goes down, the business impact is immediate,” Chande said. “For many customers, the database is not a back-office system. It is the transaction path, the operational record and the recovery point all at once.”

That concern is especially relevant as more companies move mission-critical SQL Server workloads into managed cloud environments.

That is the context behind Chande’s work modernizing enterprise SQL Server workloads on Amazon RDS for SQL Server. The work focused on helping customers move mission-critical workloads from self-managed SQL Server environments to AWS managed services while improving availability, operational efficiency and resilience.

Legacy HA/DR patterns do not simply move to the cloud

The first migration mistake is assuming an on-premises high availability and disaster recovery model can be lifted into a managed environment unchanged. It rarely works that cleanly.

Legacy designs often depend on local infrastructure assumptions, manual failover practices, storage layouts, network behavior or operational processes built for a different environment. Closing that gap requires rearchitecting HA/DR for managed cloud environments, not treating cloud migration as a hosting change.

Chande’s architecture addressed that gap through Multi-AZ deployments and managed SQL Server migration patterns on Amazon RDS for SQL Server.

The designed architecture reduced failover and failback recovery times to under 7 seconds for critical workloads and delivered a high-availability architecture supporting a 99.95% uptime service-level agreement.

“The cloud migration conversation has to include failure behavior,” Chande said. “It is not enough to ask whether the database can move. Teams have to ask what happens during failover, how quickly the system recovers and whether the business can keep operating.”

Backup and restore need to become cloud native

Chande’s project contributed to architectural patterns involving native backup and restore integration with Amazon S3, additional storage volume support for large-scale SQL Server workloads and automated backup and recovery processes.

His AWS Database Blog article, “Native backup and restore with Amazon S3 integration on Amazon RDS Custom for SQL Server 2022,” explains the mechanics carefully: create an S3 bucket, configure required IAM permissions, create SQL Server credentials for S3 access, then perform native backup and restore operations directly to and from an S3 bucket URL.

A backup that exists but cannot support real recovery is not enough. For cloud-managed SQL Server, the recovery path has to be tested, repeatable and built into the operating model.

Resilience must be designed for regulated operations

Once databases move into managed cloud environments, HA/DR also becomes a governance issue.

Financial services, health care, manufacturing, retail and public sector customers need documented recovery procedures, auditable resilience controls and a clear operating model for business-critical workloads.

Chande’s work supported that kind of enterprise requirement by improving service availability, simplifying database administration and reducing the operational burden tied to on-premises SQL Server management.

It also supported internal resiliency, audit and operational governance requirements through managed AWS services, with automated failover capabilities and recovery procedures treated as part of the target design.

“In regulated environments, resilience has to be visible,” Chande said. “People need to know the failover path, the backup path, the recovery procedure and who owns each step before an incident happens.”

That visibility is one reason managed database design matters. It gives teams a more consistent way to operate recovery procedures across critical workloads.

The future belongs to measurable HA/DR

The next phase of cloud migration will reward organizations that treat HA/DR as measurable engineering, not inherited documentation.

Chande’s work reflects that shift. Enterprise technology leadership is judged not only by whether workloads move, but by whether they remain dependable after they move.

The real standard is not whether a migration looks complete on launch day. It is whether the database can fail, recover and keep the business intact.

“The best HA/DR architecture is the one the business can trust under pressure,” Chande said. “If the recovery design is clear, automated where it should be, and proven before the incident, cloud migration becomes a safer path forward.”

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