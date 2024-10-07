Mandatory evacuation order issued for mobile homes and RVs in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County mandatory evacuation for mobile homes and RV’s.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe.

The mandatory evolution order will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Officials said those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so.

The sheriff’s office said residents are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends.

If that option is not available, Marion County has several shelters open.

