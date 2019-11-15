Manheim seeks to hire 100 at Ocoee job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. - Manheim Orlando and Manheim Central Florida will hold a job fair Saturday in Ocoee to fill 100 open positions.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11801 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL, 34761.
Prospective job applicants may meet with recruiters and hiring managers to learn about open positions, including automotive technician, part-time driver, crew leader, inspector, client service coordinator and body shop workers.
Click here to read more about the automobile auction company, which is also owned by Channel 9's parent company, Cox Enterprises.
Click here to apply for openings.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}