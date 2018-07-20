  • Manhunt ends for 'armed & dangerous' fugitive in Titusville, police and marshals say

    By: Melonie Holt , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police and U.S. marshals have arrested a known fugitive in Titusville that investigators said was armed and dangerous.

    Kenneth Lamar Bell, 27, crashed into an unmarked Titusville police vehicle when police and U.S. marshals tried to arrest him at a gas station Friday around noon, investigators said.

    Related Headlines

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Police and marshals did not elaborate on why they were trying to arrest Bell.

    Police and marshals arrested another person in relation to the investigation but did not release any additional details.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.


     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories