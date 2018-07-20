Manhunt ends for 'armed & dangerous' fugitive in Titusville, police and marshals say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police and U.S. marshals have arrested a known fugitive in Titusville that investigators said was armed and dangerous.
Kenneth Lamar Bell, 27, crashed into an unmarked Titusville police vehicle when police and U.S. marshals tried to arrest him at a gas station Friday around noon, investigators said.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Police and marshals did not elaborate on why they were trying to arrest Bell.
Police and marshals arrested another person in relation to the investigation but did not release any additional details.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.
#Breaking @TitusvillePD says wanted suspect, 28yo Kenneth Bell, in custody! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/oTuJ6ln7Jg— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) July 20, 2018
#Breaking @TitusvillePD working with @BrevardSheriff and US Marshals to locate a violent felony suspect last seen in the area of SR 50 and Sisson Road #WFTV pic.twitter.com/yGzflTS769— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) July 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}