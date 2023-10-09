Man’s body pulled from Banana River in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A 32-year-old man’s body was discovered in the Banana River on Sunday afternoon, the Cocoa Beach Police Department said Monday.

Police said someone called them shortly before 5 p.m. to South Banana River Boulevard near St. Lucie Lane after discovering the body in the water.

The man was identified as Shane Argall, a homeless man from Orlando.

Cocoa Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to called Cocoa police Sgt. Tom Cooper at 321-868-3275 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

