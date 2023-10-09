Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies kill man who shot at them in his backyard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon released body-worn camera video of deputies fatally shooting a man who shot at them in the backyard of his home last month.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said they were called Sept. 23 to the home on Suncreek Court near South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road after someone saw Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, 45, shooting a gun in the backyard.
Investigators said they could not reach him, but shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24, the Sheriff’s Office received more 911 calls, saying Ramirez-Rivera was in the street, pointing a gun at a passing motorist who happened to be his roommate.
Deputies said they spent 40 minutes negotiating a peaceful surrender, but Ramirez-Rivera refused to do so.
Read: Man shot to death after shooting at Orange County deputies identified
Investigators said they approached him in the backyard and tried to subdue him using a Taser and non-lethal bean bag rounds.
They said Ramirez-Rivera pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at his head and fired three shots at deputies.
Deputies returned fire, killing him.
Read: 2 areas in the tropics show potential for development this week
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Video below shows the deadly shooting. Warning: The content is graphic.
SEE: Raising Cane’s to open 3 new locations in Central Florida
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group