Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies kill man who shot at them in his backyard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon released body-worn camera video of deputies fatally shooting a man who shot at them in the backyard of his home last month.

Deputies said they were called Sept. 23 to the home on Suncreek Court near South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road after someone saw Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, 45, shooting a gun in the backyard.

Investigators said they could not reach him, but shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24, the Sheriff’s Office received more 911 calls, saying Ramirez-Rivera was in the street, pointing a gun at a passing motorist who happened to be his roommate.

Deputies said they spent 40 minutes negotiating a peaceful surrender, but Ramirez-Rivera refused to do so.

Read: Man shot to death after shooting at Orange County deputies identified

Video: Man shot to death after shooting at Orange County deputies identified (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Investigators said they approached him in the backyard and tried to subdue him using a Taser and non-lethal bean bag rounds.

They said Ramirez-Rivera pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at his head and fired three shots at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, killing him.

Read: 2 areas in the tropics show potential for development this week

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Video below shows the deadly shooting. Warning: The content is graphic.

SEE: Raising Cane’s to open 3 new locations in Central Florida

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group