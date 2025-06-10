Marcus Jordan requests continuance to postpone his trial in the DUI case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marcus Jordan, son of basketball star Michael Jordan, asked the court to postpone his trial date, which is currently set for June 23 in Orange County.

TMZ first reported Marcus Jordan’s arrest in Maitland back in February.

The police department arrested Jordan after fleeing a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 2, Jordan and his attorney filed a motion for a continuance. The motion seeks a new trial date approximately 60 days from June 2.

According to the motion documents, Jordan and his attorney list 10 reasons for delaying the trial date.

