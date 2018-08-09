0 Marion County animal shelter to become no-kill shelter

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County records show more than 32,000 dogs have been euthanized at its animal shelter in the past five years.

County leaders now want to change that by turning the animal shelter into a no-kill shelter.

They also plan to no longer accept dogs that are surrendered by their owners.

Officials said the shelter is currently over capacity. By September, it may accept owner surrenders again, but admission won’t be wide open, as it was in the past.

By managing admissions, officials said it’s easier to control the population in the shelter, which allows for more control of disease outbreak, adoptions, length of stay, upper respiratory disease and unnecessary euthanasia.

County officials said the ordinance came about as the result of an assessment done by the University of Florida.

They said doing away with the option for people to surrender their pets is a temporary strategy to get the shelter and pet population ready for the new direction.

County leaders also said that no animals will be euthanized if a safe and appropriate life outcome can be achieved.

The ordinance also states that there will be no flea market sales of dogs and cats.

The county will also establish a community cat management program, which is aimed at controlling the feral cat population by expanding the spay and neuter program.





