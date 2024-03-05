Marion County deputies, community honors K9 killed in line of duty

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County community honored K9 Leo, who was killed in the line of duty, with a memorial service on Monday.

Leo was shot while helping deputies respond to a domestic dispute last month.

He died three days later.

The memorial was held at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Ocala, where people paid their respects.

His handler, Cpl. Tortora, spoke for the first time and credits Leo for saving his life that day.

“It was the bravest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “Because of Leo, I’ve had 16 days with my wife; I’ve had 16 days with my daughter.”

Leo was four years old when he died.

He joined the force in 2021.

See the full memorial below:

