Marion County man, 18, shot Monday has died of his injuries

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are searching for the person who shot and killed a teenager.

Deputies said the shooting happened Monday around 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of NW 22nd Avenue.

Investigations said 18-year-old Tylique Le’John Christie was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Read: Tropical Storm Bret no longer forecast to strengthen into a hurricane; read a full update

Christie died from his injuries at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said they are actively looking for whomever killed Christie.

Read: Missing Titanic tourist sub: What we know now about the race to find the submersible

Detectives said they believe that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group