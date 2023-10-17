Marion County deputies search for suspect after two people shot, killed

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are working to find the person who shot and killed a man and woman in a Marion County home.

Deputies have not released the names of the victims.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they found the victims in a home on Southeast 52nd Avenue in the Whispering Sands neighborhood near Ocala Sunday morning.

Residents are on edge after learning that two people were killed just a few doors down from their homes.

“I don’t know the neighbors, but I feel so sad,” one said.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a man and woman found dead inside the house.

Investigators processed the scene over 30 hours after the initial call and looked for evidence to find out who killed the pair.

But neighbors said they did not see or hear anything at the time of the crime.

Some say they are living in constant fear.

“We don’t know on the Fourth of July if it’s gunshots or fireworks that’s what’s going on,” they said.

The sheriff’s office said they are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

