Marion County Fire Rescue extinguishes e-bike fire in Sweetwater Oaks

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue says a charging e-bike caused a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon in the Sweetwater Oaks Mobile Home Community.

Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported visible smoke and flames.

Firefighters arriving from Golden Ocala Station 20 found the carport fully engulfed, with flames extending into the residence.

Additional Marion County and Ocala Fire Rescue crews assisted with suppression efforts and conducted primary and secondary searches of the home. Officials said no one was found inside.

The fire was declared under control at 4:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

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