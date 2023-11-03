Marion County firefighters rescue 2 dogs, 2 cats from house fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County firefighters rescued four animals from a house fire on Thursday night.

Firefighters said the woman who lived in the home on Southwest 90th Street in Ocala said there were two dogs and two cats trapped in the home.

Officials said firefighters were able to get inside the home and rescue the four animals. They used a pet oxygen mask on one of the dogs following their rescue, but firefighters said the dog is doing well.

Firefighters said they had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





