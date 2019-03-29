Marion County man confesses to killing stepparents, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office charged a man Thursday for murdering his stepparents.
Deputies said the couple in this high-profile case has been missing for the last three months.
The last time anyone saw Donna and Layton Underwood was inside their Dunnellon home, just a few days after Christmas.
Investigators started snooping around their home after they were reported missing, and a few weeks later they found human remains.
Deputies said those remains belonged to Layton Underwood and the Sheriff's Office has now charged the couple's stepson, Allyn Gilbert, for both of their deaths.
Investigators suspected Gilbert, who was living with the couple at the home, early on, deputies said.
Deputies said Gilbert was arrested in Nebraska with the couple's car, soon after the remains were found. Since then, he's been in custody for a separate crime.
Deputies said he's now also charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Investigators said Gilbert confessed to killing his stepparents and told deputies he got into a fight with them in his trailer.
