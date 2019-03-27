  • Man accused of killing family after dispute over $200K, online Bulgarian call girl asking for bond

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his parents and brother after getting into a fight with his family over his relationship with an online Bulgarian call girl is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to ask for bond while awaiting trial.

    In February, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty for Grant Amato, 29, who is facing premeditated murder charges in the deaths of Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31. All three were found dead Jan. 25 in their family home near Chuluota.

    Related Headlines

    A judge denied Amato bond back in January, but his lawyers are asking to have that reversed this week.

    TRENDING NOW:

    READ: State seeks death penalty against man accused of killing family over $200,000, Bulgarian call girl

    Amato's brother's girlfriend told investigators that Grant Amato was unemployed and stole more than $200,000 from his family over period of three months to contact what deputies call an "online Bulgarian call girl" from the website Cam Girls.

    Amato has been behind bars since his arrest on Jan. 28.

    READ: Argument over $200,000 & a Bulgarian call girl led man to kill parents & brother, warrant claims

    Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates from the hearing.

     

     

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories