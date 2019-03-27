0 Man accused of killing family after dispute over $200K, online Bulgarian call girl asking for bond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his parents and brother after getting into a fight with his family over his relationship with an online Bulgarian call girl is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to ask for bond while awaiting trial.

In February, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty for Grant Amato, 29, who is facing premeditated murder charges in the deaths of Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31. All three were found dead Jan. 25 in their family home near Chuluota.

A judge denied Amato bond back in January, but his lawyers are asking to have that reversed this week.

Amato's brother's girlfriend told investigators that Grant Amato was unemployed and stole more than $200,000 from his family over period of three months to contact what deputies call an "online Bulgarian call girl" from the website Cam Girls.

Amato has been behind bars since his arrest on Jan. 28.

#RightNow: In video Grant Amato continued to deny to his brother Jadon that he murdered his parents.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/bmHwK99Zzi — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 27, 2019

#RightNow: Jason Amato said to his brother “I’m sorry I don’t believe you.” #WFTV pic.twitter.com/9P61YdyK0a — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 27, 2019

#RightNow:Prosecutors playing video recording of Jason Amato talking to his brother Grant Amato Jason is asking Grant about the murders of his parents and brother. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MgCSi2XP9i — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 27, 2019

#RightNow: Grant Amato’s brother Jason Amato is expected to testify during hearing where Public defender is seeking bond for Grant Amato. Amato accused of killing his parents and brother.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/EvKXRIFQ4v — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 27, 2019

