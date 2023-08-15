Marion County man indicted for impersonating a US Marshal while driving a police car with a siren

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 52-year-old Marion County man has been indicted for impersonating a federal officer US Attorney Sarah Janet Swartzberg said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Read: 1 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash on Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County, troopers say

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Derry Wayne Lambert of Belleview was arrested after a deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stopped Lambert while driving his truck.

Authorities said Lambert’s vehicle had no agency insignia, but was equipped with red and blue flashing lights, a Public Address (PA) system, and an audible siren.

Lambert was also in possession of a firearm while committing a felony officials said.

Read: Thousands of Hispanic business owners to head to Orlando next month

Lambert, who was wearing a hat with the phrase “Police U. S Marshal,” explained to the deputy that he was with the United States Marshals Service and was investigating gang activity in Marion Oaks investigators said.

According to the news release, Lambert also presented a false United States Marshals Service badge.

A record check showed that Lambert was not a federal law enforcement officer law enforcement said.

Read:

This case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service. It will be prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s office.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group