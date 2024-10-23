Marion County man wins $1M lottery prize from scratch-off game

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man turned a $50 scratch-off ticket into a million dollars

Hubert Wilkerson, 64, of Summer Field, recently claimed a $1 million prize, Florida Lottery officials said.

Wilkerson’s windfall came after he stopped at a grocery store and bought a 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket.

Wilkerson purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 8780 South East 165th Mulberry Lane in The Villages.

The game features two top prizes of $25 million, 160 prizes worth $1 million each, and many other prizes of lesser amounts.

Lottery officials said Wilkerson chose to collect his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $640K.

The 500X THE CASH game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23, according to the Florida Lottery.

Marion County man wins $1 lottery prize from scratch-off game (Florida Lottery)

