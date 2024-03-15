Marion County murder suspect on the run after not showing up for trial

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County murder suspect is on the run after his Marion County trial was set to start this Monday.

Prosecutors were ready to give their arguments.

“But knowing his case was set for trial, I can only assume that he didn’t want to have to face the reality that his case was gonna come to a conclusion,” said State Attorney Bill Gladson.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Brady and injuring another man during a robbery outside a home on SE 145th Place in Summerville back in 2018.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Court records show Brown stayed in jail for nearly five years until he posted a $180,000 bond last June.

However, Brown faced a list of restrictions for bailing out.

“No contact with the victim. No contact with the co-defendant. Can’t leave Marion County without a court order,” Gladson said, reading the bond order.

Brown’s criminal history stretches back to the mid 2000′s and includes 12 felony convictions, many of them drug and weapon charges. Up until 2018, none of his offenses were as serious as murder.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it does not believe Brandon Lee Brown is dangerous because he’s been out of bond for months before this trial.

The agency says investigators are following every lead on his whereabouts.

The Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshals is assisting.

