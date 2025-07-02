Marion County school district hosts “back to school community giveback” before new school year

, Fla. — The Marion County School District is getting ready for the new school year with its yearly “Back to School Community Giveback”.

The event will provide over 6,000 backpacks and school supplies to students throughout the county, ensuring they have all the necessary materials for the upcoming school year.

The “Back to School Community Giveback” is scheduled for 10 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, July 26th. Registration opened earlier this week, enabling families to sign up for supplies.

Community members can volunteer at the event, assisting with backpack distribution and supporting the school district.

