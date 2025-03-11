Marion County Public Schools superintendent resigns

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools announced that Superintendent Diane Gullett will step down after the school year.

Gullett submitted her letter of resignation to the school board Monday evening.

“It has been a true honor to work with you and I have been humbled and blessed to serve our students together,” Gullett wrote in her email to employees.

“Thank you for your support, your hard work, and your dedication to the success of our students,” she added. “With your collective efforts I am certain our students will continue to thrive in the future.”

The reason for her departure was not specified.

She indicted the last day will be on July 11 at the end of her contract.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will support the Board and my successor during this time,” Gullett wrote in her resignation letter.

Gullett joined the school district in July 2020 as the district’s first appointed superintendent.

The school board says it will now begin searching for her replacement.

