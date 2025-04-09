Marion County teens accused of pointing firearm at child, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges, accused of pointing a firearm at a child in Marion County.

Officials said one of them pulled out the weapon during a tense encounter with deputies.

The deputy arrested 18-year-old Alexis Diaz after allegedly fled from him.

Investigators say Diaz and another teen pointed the firearm at a child in front of their home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Diaz is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

