Marion County teens accused of pointing firearm at child, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges, accused of pointing a firearm at a child in Marion County.
Officials said one of them pulled out the weapon during a tense encounter with deputies.
The deputy arrested 18-year-old Alexis Diaz after allegedly fled from him.
Investigators say Diaz and another teen pointed the firearm at a child in front of their home.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Diaz is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
