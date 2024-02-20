Marion County woman has been accused of fraud that exploited an elderly out of thousands and a home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A family said they learned about the exploitation of their mother 6-hours after she was taken from a Cooper City Nursing Home and have been trying to fight for her freedom since.

In September, Katie Kennedy and Thad Caraway said their mother, Roxanna Caraway, who suffers from dementia was taken from the Arbor Terrace Senior facility in Cooper City.

“This isn’t something we’d ever thought would happen to our mom, and it can happen to anyone, and that’s not okay this should be dealt with,” said Kennedy.

Marion County deputies said 52-year-old Sherry Hayes-Luzader was the woman who took Roxanna Caraway from the facility and back to the victim’s home.

Caraway’s children told investigators they became concerned when they started getting emails indicating account information was being changed at various financial institutions.

Read: Daytona 500: William Byron wins ‘Great American Race’

“We had no idea who this woman was. We have never met her or spoken to her. It’s disgusting that this could happen,” said Thad Caraway.

After receiving the emails, the daughter said she contacted the institutions and provided POA documents, but they would not release any additional information to her.

Throughout the investigation, detectives said they investigated allegations made by both the victim and Hayes-Luzader that the children were the ones exploiting her for financial gain. Detectives said the claims were unfounded.

“It really was kind of turned on us, and there was honesty, a period in time I kind of threw my hands in the air and thought “Okay this is it, no longer are we going to have a relationship with our mother,” said Thad Caraway.

Read: Deputies: 19 arrested in marijuana pop-up shop sting in Seminole County

Investigators said that once Caraway was removed from the facility, Hayes-Luzader forged signatures to give herself Power of Attorney, revoking the former POA Thad and Katie had over their mother.

Hayes-Luzader took more than $61,000 from Caraway.

Investigators also said Hayes-Luzader used the powers of the POA to add her name to Caraway’s bank accounts, the title of two cars, and transferred money to a new account.

Hayes-Luzader also took other benefits from Caraway, including social security, even claiming a ladybird deed to the Caraway’s home in Dunnellon.

Read: Rebuilding Together Central Florida in need of home repair applicants

After looking deeper at the Lady Bird Deed, investigators determined that Hayes-Luzader fraudulently back-dated it because of how the victim’s name was signed.

In an interview with detectives, Hayes-Luzader claimed she diverted the funds to protect Caraway from her children potentially exploiting her.

According to investigators, the actions Hayes-Luzader took during the time, were in direct violation of her role as Caraway’s POA.

She was arrested Sunday and booked into the Marion County jail, charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult for more than $50,000. She has since been released on $5,000 bond.

The former chief judge of Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, Judge Belvin Perry, said when having POA over family, it is important to have banks notify you of any changes made, which will create a red flag.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group