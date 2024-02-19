Rebuilding Together Central Florida in need of home repair applicants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Homes across Central Florida experienced damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Some homes are deteriorating from everyday wear and tear. For many, home repairs are difficult to pay for.

“We have the money but right now, we’re lacking homeowners,” Ashley Coleman with Rebuilding Together Central Florida said.

Right now, Rebuilding Together Central Florida is in a unique situation.

The non-profit has more funding than applicants who need home repairs in either Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola, and Lake Counties.

“We’re here to help homeowners like Mr. King,” Coleman said. “We’re here to help this community and keep them in their homes.”

James King is one of the recipients of a helping hand from RTCF.

The 72-year-old Navy Veteran is busy serving as the president of the Holden Heights Neighborhood Association, gardening, and helping people in need.

Multiple surgeries forced him to retire from his job and neglect his home.

“I was really terrible with it because my health wasn’t that good,” King said. “I couldn’t get out and do the physical work like I used to.”

King applied to the program.

He met the qualifications for being up to date on taxes and mortgages, a household income that is at or below 120% of the area median income and does not own any other residential properties.

“I got my house painted, trash moved, yards racked, repairs, roof done, gutters done,” King said.

He’s encouraging anyone who may not only be in need of a home improvement but also a life improvement to apply to the free program.

“It’s a great pressure off my shoulders,” King said. “They have done a great job in this community.”

Applications can be found here or by calling 813-878-9000.

