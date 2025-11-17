17-year-old Marion County teen allegedly shoots man in the abdomen, Sheriff’s say

OCALA, Fla. — A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in Marion County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a man in the abdomen.

Jeremy Pitts was identified as the suspect who fled the Ocala scene after the shooting. Surveillance footage captured Pitts at the scene, and he was later apprehended at Lake Weir High School.

Law enforcement says that the victim was unable to be interviewed due to his injuries before being transported to the hospital.

Reports state the victim confronted Pitts after a surveillance camera alerted him about someone on his property. The victim was shot shortly after confronting Pitts, who fled.

He then returned inside and told the reporting party that ‘Jeremy’ had shot him. Pitts, previously convicted of grand theft, initially denied being at the scene, claiming he was home. Later, he admitted to shooting the victim but said it was accidental.

Pitts stated he brought a firearm to scare the victim after past confrontations. Before the shooting, the victim had reportedly told Pitts not to return to his property.

