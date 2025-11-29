American Red Cross assists family in Ocklawaha mobile home and shed fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire involving a double-wide mobile home and a shed in Ocklawaha on November 28.

The fire reported at 7:20 p.m. on Southeast 105th Lane was responded to by multiple fire stations and was brought under control by 8:31 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to support the family affected by the incident. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

