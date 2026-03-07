Fatal shooting in Daytona Beach leaves one dead, one injured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man died Saturday after a shooting at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Pearl Street, according to police officials. They are also investigating a female bystander injured by a bullet.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot on March 7, 2026, where they found an adult male resident with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment but later died from his injuries.

An adult woman who was nearby arrived at a local hospital with a grazed wound. Detectives suspect her injury is connected to the earlier morning shooting. She is now under medical care and is expected to recover.

Officers already patrolling the immediate vicinity arrived at the scene quickly after the initial reports of gunfire. The responding officers performed life-saving measures on the male victim until Volusia County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived to take over his care.

Detectives see the shooting as an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. Although the intersection is part of Bike Week, the Daytona Beach Police do not believe the violence was linked to the event.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has been identified yet. The Daytona Beach Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

