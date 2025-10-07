Belleview shed fire sends flames through roof, igniting nearby trees

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) quickly extinguished a shed fire in Belleview early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on SE 97th Court. Flames were reported shooting through the roof and catching nearby trees on fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue shed fire in Belleview The fire occurred at the 12100 block of SE 97th Court. Flames were reported shooting through the roof and catching nearby trees on fire. (Marion County Fire Rescue/Marion County Fire Rescue)

MCFR units arrived at 5:25 a.m. to find the shed approximately 90% engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded promptly and quickly deployed hose lines to combat the fire.

The fire was brought under control within four minutes. One individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no injuries have been reported among the firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

Marion County Fire Rescue shed fire in Belleview The fire occurred at the 12100 block of SE 97th Court. Flames were reported shooting through the roof and catching nearby trees on fire. (Marion County Fire Rescue/Marion County Fire Rescue)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group