City of Ocala cancels boil water notice for local residents in Pointe Grand at Heath Brook

OCALA, Fla. — The Water Resources Department of the City of Ocala has canceled the boil water notice for residents of Pointe Grand at Heath Brook, starting October 11.

The boil water notice was first issued on October 9 after a water main break caused by a contractor, raising concerns about possible contamination of the drinking water supply.

The Ocala Water Resources Department has confirmed that the water is now safe for all uses, including drinking, cooking, and other daily activities.

To ensure safety, the affected water lines were flushed, and multiple samples were tested over two consecutive days, showing no signs of bacterial contamination.

The chlorine levels in the water were also checked to ensure they comply with regulatory standards, confirming the water’s safety for drinking.

Residents of Pointe Grand at Heath Brook can now safely use water again, as the City of Ocala Water Resources Department has confirmed the supply’s safety after comprehensive testing and verification.

