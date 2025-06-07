Driver charged with DUI in Marion County crash that claimed bicyclist’s life, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Ocala man on a bicycle was killed by a driver arrested for DUI, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:56 a.m. Saturday on State Road 25, west of SE 80th Court. The crash location can be seen on the map below.

According to the FHP crash report, the vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old woman from Fruitland Park.

According to reports, the woman was heading west on State Road 25 when her car struck a bicyclist traveling west on the northern shoulder.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials reported that the individual was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, resulting in manslaughter.

Florida Highway Patrol is still looking into this.

