Happening Tuesday: I-75 rest area to close in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A rest area along Interstate-75 in Marion County will soon close temporarily.

Drone 9 recently flew over the southbound rest stop located near mile marker 346, between County Road 484 and State Road 200.

Florida Department of Transportation said it’s being shut down so crews can resurface the exit and entrance ramps.

Drone 9 above I-75 rest area in Marion County The southbound rest area will close from Feb. 6-9. (WFTV staff)

The resurfacing project involves a 14-mile stretch from the Sumter County line to State Road 200.

The rest area will close on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

It’s expected to reopen on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m.

Meantime, FDOT said the nearest alternate southbound rest stops are as follows:

Alachua County - 37 miles to the north

Sumter County - 39 miles to the south

