Marion County Fire Rescue expands its services to ensure public safety

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue is expanding its services with the approval of the Fiscal Year 2025/26 budget, adding new rescue units at East Marion Fire Station #4 and Silver Springs Shores Station #17.

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners endorses the expansion, demonstrating their dedication to improving public safety throughout the county.

Along with the new rescue units, three medic units will be moved to Golden Ocala Station #20, Rainbow Springs Station #22, and Friendship Fire Station #21, thereby improving EMS response times in these areas.

Renovations are in progress at Orange Springs Station #13, which will soon be home to an Advanced Life Support Engine Company. This upgrade will feature staffing by a company officer, driver engineer, and firefighter, enhancing fire and EMS protection for the community.

These strategic improvements show the Board of County Commissioners’ focus on public safety, making sure citizens and visitors get top-quality fire and EMS services.

