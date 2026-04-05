Motorcycle overturns multiple times in fatal collision with pickup truck in Marion

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision transpired on S.R. 40 involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

According to the FHP report, the crash caused the motorcycle to overturn several times, leading to the fatal ejection of the 34-year-old male driver.

Troopers say that the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

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