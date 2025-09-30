Ocala federal corrections officer charged with sexually abusing an inmate and more, attorneys say

OCALA, Fla. — A federal corrections officer from Ocala has been charged with sexually abusing a federal inmate and accepting a bribe, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Cornelius Alexander Thompson, 38, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a federal inmate under his supervision from January 2020 to August 2023. He is also alleged to have accepted money in return for smuggling contraband into the prison.

The indictment against Thompson states that the United States is seeking the forfeiture of $24,550, derived from the bribery offense. If Thompson is convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

An indictment is simply a formal way of saying that a defendant is accused of committing one or more violations of federal criminal law. Remember, every person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thompson faces serious misconduct charges within the federal prison system, which could lead to substantial legal repercussions if convicted.

