Pickup truck overturns and hits tree in fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old man from Dunnellon died in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 225A in Marion County on September 11 after his pickup truck overturned hitting a tree, causing fatal injuries.

At around 6:24 PM, a pickup truck traveling northbound on the road veered off the road while taking a left curve. The vehicle hit the grassy shoulder, crossed a private driveway, and collided with an electrical box before hitting a tree and flipping over.

Paramedics from Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, dead at the scene at 6:37 P.M. after they were partially ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a final stop on its roof in a grassy ditch on the right side of the road facing east.

The report states that the vehicle rotated clockwise and flipped onto its roof after colliding with the tree.

