The St. Johns River Water Management District conducts a pile burn in Marion County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
St. Johns River Water Management District conducting pile burn at Sunnyhill Restoration Area in Marion County Controlled burns help reduce wildfire risk and improve habitat by safely removing excess vegetation and storm debris. (St. Johns River Water Management District /St. Johns River Water Management District)
PALATKA, Fla. — Today, the pile burn on the North Tract of the property is a continuation of yesterday’s operation at the Sunnyhill Restoration Area in Marion County, within the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin.

Firefighters are seen performing controlled burns to help reduce wildfire risk and improve habitat by safely removing excess vegetation and storm debris. The Sunny Hill Restoration area is located in Marion County and can be seen on the map below for a better scope of the area.

Pile burning is also necessary to safely dispose of accumulated hurricane debris from the property. Prescribed fire and pile burns are important land management practices that reduce wildfire risk and enhance habitat by clearing excess vegetation and debris.

The District Firefighters follow strict safety guidelines and coordinate with the Florida Forest Service to ensure the burn is conducted under optimal weather conditions to minimize the smoke’s impacts.

