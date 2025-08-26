Basketball court renovations complete at Eustis’ Carver Park

EUSTIS, Fla. — The city of Eustis Parks and Recreation Department has revitalized three public basketball courts at Carver Park, enhancing community recreational facilities.

The Carver Park renovations at 2214 Bates Ave., Eustis, involved leveling, sealing, repainting the courts, and installing adjustable basketball goals.

“We have seen an influx of residents use the basketball courts, including our program kids, since the renovations were completed,” said Sam Brinson, Parks and Recreation Director.

These adjustable basketball goals, ranging from 8 to 10 feet, cater to players of various skill levels. The upgraded courts will support youth and adult camps and leagues starting later this year.

The courts are open daily from sunup to sundown and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The city of Eustis Parks and Recreation Department also plans to renovate basketball courts at Liberty Park and Sunset Island Park.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group