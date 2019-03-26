0 Markeith Loyd: Accused killer's trial pushed back again, new judge will get case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd’s trial has been pushed back again.

Loyd was scheduled to be tried in May on murder charges for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. But Tuesday, a judge rescheduled the trial for Sept. 30.

Judge Fred Lauten promised Dixon’s family that the case will go to trial this year.

​​​​​​​But Lauten won’t be the judge presiding over the case. He’s retiring this summer, and the case will be given to a new judge.

Lauten made the decision Tuesday to allow Loyd’s attorneys more time to prepare their case. Loyd's attorney, Terence Lenamon, said he would not be ready by May. Lenamon said he has more than 100 depositions to take from mostly law enforcement who were at the scene of Loyd’s arrest.

The delay for Dixon’s case also mean Loyd’s trial for the killing of Orlando Police Department Lt. Deborah Clayton will be also be pushed back.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Clayton in 2017 as she stopped to question him at a Walmart in Orange County.

The decision came after prosecutor Brad King filed a motion of speedy trial.

“There are two parties in this case: the state of Florida (and the) the victims; the victims’ families all have a right to a speedy trial,” King said. “The case has gone on longer than it should be. The result is Mr. Lenamon has been in this case since July. It's eight months.”

However, the circumstances in which Loyd surrendered will be a factor when it comes to a death penalty decision.

#markeithloyd will now go to trial September 30th not May 6th. Another delay. If that stays it will be just short of 3 years since Sade Dixon was killed. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) March 26, 2019

If this case doesn’t go to trial before September, a new judge will have the case because Judge Lauten is retiring. Prosecutor is worried that could delay it even more. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) March 26, 2019

Defense attorney says can be ready for trial in September. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) March 26, 2019

#markeithloyd’s attorney is arguing that brad king wants to hurry trial along. Terence Lenamon says he is not ready. He’s only been on the case 8 months. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) March 26, 2019

