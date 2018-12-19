0 Markeith Loyd's girlfriend says she put him up in motel while he was at large

Markeith Loyd's girlfriend said she helped him hide after he allegedly killed Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Dixon suspected Loyd was seeing another woman, which is one of the reasons they were arguing in the days leading to her shooting death.

Dixon wanted Loyd to come home, but Jarquil Turner, the other woman whom Loyd was dating, said he was with her.

Turner said she loved Loyd enough to put him up in a Motel 6 in the Fairview Shores neighborhood while he was at large.

"Ms. Dixon, she had already ... passed," Turner told a detective after Loyd's capture. "I told the marshals I did help him get ... a room to stay in while he was on the run,"

Turner said she was willing to assist Loyd.

"He never asked me for the help I did give him," she said. "I did that on my own accord."

Loyd later stayed at a home near Orlando's Carver Shores neighborhood, where he grew up.

"It wasn't like a side chick, mistress. I wasn't trying to break them up or anything like that," Turner said. "She was just very insecure, because she knew I was already there."

Turner said Loyd tried to make peace between her and Dixon.

"She just wasn't interested," she said. "He tried to get us to meet, but (that) wasn't going to happen."

Turner was never arrested. Charges against three people who were arrested were later dropped.

