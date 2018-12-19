Records: Deputies spied on Markeith Loyd's mother, best friend before officer's killing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers spied on Markeith Loyd's mother and his best friend before he allegedly killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, records said.
Newly released surveillance footage shows Loyd at a Walmart store more than a week before police said he fatally shot Clayton there.
Related Headlines
Investigators said Loyd and his friends were buying burner phones at the store.
Read: Judge in Markeith Loyd case won't recuse himself
Police said Orange County deputies were instantly notified anytime calls were made to or by Loyd's mother, Patricia Loyd, and his best friend, Elton Purdy.
A wiretapping application submitted by the Orlando Police Department said all other surveillance efforts had failed.
"Purdy denied knowledge of Loyd's whereabouts or that he provided any assistance to Loyd, the document said. "(And) later, in an interview with the OPD fugitive unit, Purdy stated that even if he knew where Loyd was located, he would not tell law enforcement."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
An Orlando police deputy chief authorized warrantless wiretaps before a judge signed them, but it was too late.
Channel 9 has previously reported that Clayton's shooting death was recorded by Walmart surveillance cameras.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
"(Loyd was) taking cover behind a pillar in front of the store. He fires several shots at Sgt. Clayton, who is retreating towards the parking lot while returning fire," the wiretapping application said. "She only makes it a few steps before she falls on her back. The suspect stands over her and fires at least one shot before he walks to his vehicle and flees the scene."
Police said a witness told them Loyd shot Clayton at least three times while standing over her.
The first of Loyd's two murder trials is scheduled to begin in May.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}