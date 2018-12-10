  • Judge in Markeith Loyd case won't recuse himself

    By: Jason Kelly , Shannon Butler

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Chief Judge Fred Lauten ruled Monday afternoon that he will not recuse himself from Markeith Loyd's case, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.

    Loyd's attorneys said they filed a motion asking Loyd to recuse himself because Lauten signed several warrants during the time Loyd was at large, including his arrest warrant.

    Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

    Lauten said last month that he volunteered to take on the case because his caseload was lighter than that of the judge to whom it was assigned.

    Loyd's attorneys said Lauten signed six search warrants and authorized wiretaps of phones used by Loyd and others while Loyd was at large.

