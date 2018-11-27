  • Judge says he won't delay proceedings of Markeith Loyd case

    By: Sarah Wilson , Shannon Butler

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge said Tuesday he will not delay the proceedings of the Markeith Loyd case.

    Loyd and his lawyers are in court going over 70 motions that have been filed in the case.

    Loys is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, her unborn baby, and Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton.

    Lawyers for Loyd wanted Judge Fred Lauten to stay the proceeding while they decide if they should ask the judge to recuse himself.

    Defense attorney Terence Lenamon said Lauten was too involved in the manhunt for Loyd because of things like signing search warrants.

    The attorneys want to know if that was a coincidence or whether it was planned to have Lauten preside over a case he had already touched.

    Lauten said he asked to take it on because he was worried it was too much for another judge who had a full docket.

    The defense attorney is also arguing that the excessive force investigation into four officers is taking too long. Lenamon accused the state attorney's office in Seminole County of stalling.

    There are still many additional motions to go through after the 12:30 p.m. lunch break.

