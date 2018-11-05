0 Markeith Loyd's lawyers say they want his trial delayed

ORLANDO, Fla. - The lawyers of a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant said they want his trial delayed because the state has run out of money to pay for his legal defense.

Experts hired to testify on Markeith Loyd's behalf might not be paid, something defense attorneys said is a violation of state law.

Loyd's first murder trial would have already ended by now had things gone as planned.

He was supposed to go on trial in September in connection with the murder of Sade Dixon and their unborn child, followed by a January trial in connection with the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The start of the trial for Dixon's case has been postponed until May. A start date of the trial for Clayton's case has not been set yet.

Loyd received a new lawyer after his first one bowed out over a technicality.

Although Terrance Lenamon told the court he would be up to speed from day one, he later asked for a series of delays.

Lauten seemed to have lost his patience when it comes to the delays.

"Let me share something with the court so the court is not surprised. It is unlikely I will ever agree to any deadlines until I am confident I am prepared. And I understand what you're trying to do," Lenamon said during a hearing in August.

"Let me share this with you," Chief Judge Fred Lauten said.

"No. I understand what you're trying to do," Lenamon said.

"You don't have to agree to my deadlines. It's not like if you don't agree to it that the case won't move forward," Lauten said.

Lenamon's recently filed motion said the Florida Justice Administrative Commission is experiencing a $16.4 million shortfall and that the resulting inability to pay people to testify on Loyd's behalf "is not only unreasonable and unacceptable, but a violation of state law."

Lenamon said he will file a more detailed motion supporting his request for a delay soon.

Loyd's next court date has not been scheduled.

