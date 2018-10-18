Markeith Loyd's lawyers seek to depose Orlando police Chief John Mina

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd's lawyers are trying to pull Orlando's police chief into the accused cop-killer's murder cases.
Body camera video was released last week from the night Loyd was captured and arrested.
Loyd’s lawyers said Chief John Mina should have gotten Loyd medical attention sooner instead of making public statements about the case.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
The night Loyd got hauled into police headquarters following a 9-day manhunt, Orlando's top cop wanted to see it for himself.
Video shows him walking into an interrogation room just as Loyd began to complain about handcuffs.
The other officers in the interrogation room said, “I guess nobody has a key right now,” then they both said they left their keys in the car.
The chief's response to the exchange appears to have been to say "very good," before walking away.
Loyd was injured after being kicked by officers outside the home where he'd been hiding after allegedly killing Dixon and Clayton.
In response to the video, Loyd's lawyers wrote to the court, "(Mina) observed Loyd's injuries yet allowed his detectives to interrogate the defendant for over 40 minutes without any medical care."
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been investigating Loyd's claims that officers used excessive force when they arrested him.
Mina has publicly defended the officers, which may have bolstered the argument from the defense, which claims, "Mina has made numerous public comments during an active investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that may have violated state law and/or policy.”
Mina was unavailable for comment.
