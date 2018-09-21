0 Jailhouse video reveals Markeith Loyd wanted to sue GoFundMe for discrimination

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant said he was unfairly booted from a fundraising website, a video reveals.

Markeith Loyd said during a jailhouse video visit with one of his daughters last year that he wanted to sue GoFundMe for discrimination.

"I know the girl ... that write me -- she say she put ... $50 in there," Loyd said. "Somebody else said that ... they put $100 in."

The daughter said that his GoFundMe page disappeared.

Read: 'I wanted the baby to come out with my traits,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

"They wrote why they took it down ... about you being a criminal -- something like that -- alleged, or something," she said.

"Yeah, alleged. That's the God damn word," Loyd said. "I'm innocent until proven guilty."

"Exactly," his daughter said. "We'll sue their ass and get some money from them."

Loyd spent most of the 45-minute visit questioning GoFundMe's motives, drawing comparisons between him and George Zimmerman.

"If they stop me from making a GoFundMe page, but they let George Zimmerman do it, and he was being," he said.

"That's what everybody was saying, but somebody said that ... they went through something else. It wasn't GoFundMe. It was with something else," his daughter said.

"What they went through?" Loyd said.

"I don't know. I was trying to read what they was talking about," his daughter said.

"Because I was fixing to say," Loyd said.

Read: 'They done cracked my eye,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

"But nobody didn't write it," his daughter said.

"Get their rules and regulations, and ... we'll sue their ass for discrimination," Loyd said. "That's discrimination, because I ain't been convicted of nothing."

"Exactly," his daughter said.

A judge could decide next month when Loyd's trial will begin.

"That’s discrimination!"



ON #WFTV AT 6: #MarkeithLoyd complains he's being victimized by @gofundme because he can't raise money on the company's website. pic.twitter.com/aEJQw2BGAU — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) September 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.