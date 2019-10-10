  • Markeith Loyd trial: Jury selection continues for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection will continue Thursday in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant.

     

    Prosecutors said Loyd killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon in 2016, and a month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

     

    The current trial is only for Dixon’s killing, and seating a jury in the case has been difficult as Thursday marks day 9 of jury selection.

     

    (Watch Loyd's arrest below)

     

    The biggest challenge is finding people who believe they can sit on a jury and assume Loyd is innocent until proven guilty, because the case is so well-known.

     

    Opening statements are expected to begin Friday.

     

    Fallen Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and murder victim, Sade Dixon.
